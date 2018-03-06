Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
asian dessert toronto

5 new places for unreal Asian desserts in Toronto

Toronto has witnessed a surge of new Asian dessert destinations. Chains from around the globe now call Toronto home and they're serving up next-level offerings of grass jelly, giant toasts, and matcha soft serve.

Here are some of the new places for unreal Asian desserts in Toronto.

The Dessert Kitchen

This Harbord Village spot is an international transplant serving a menu of eye-catching Asian-style sweet treats. Among their unique items is Ice Stream Ramen - their take on kanten jelly noodles.

Meet Fresh

The chain known for their Taiwanese desserts has landed near Yonge and Finch. Go here for mung bean cake, egg pudding, purple rice pudding, taro balls and grass jelly.

Smile Dessert

This wildly popular international dessert chain, famous for its molecular creations, can now be found at the Finch Midland Plaza in Scarborough. 

Saryo

This dessert spot shares its space with Konjiki Ramen in Koreatown North. The Tokyo transplant serves up mind blowing desserts including their signature parfait featuring hojicha and matcha soft serve.

Luscious Desserts

This Chinatown destination serves up traditional Chinese sweets like house grass jelly and gigantic toasts filled with vanilla, black sesame, green tea, strawberry or mango ice cream.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Dessert Kitchen

