Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Alobar has opened at 57A-162 Cumberland Street in Yorkville and all available reservations are already booked up, although walk-ins are also accepted.

Dipped Donuts has finally opened its first permanent location at 161 Baldwin Street (at Spadina) in Kensington Market.

The first Toronto location for Japanese Ramen Misoya officially opens today at 646 Queen Street West (at Tecumseth).

Global chain Cuppa Tea, serving Hong Kong-style milk tea, egg waffles and pineapple buns, has soft opened where Jule once was at 20 Carlton Street.

The Aviary, a sports bar and brewery from a couple of well-known local businesses, has soft opened at 484 Front Street East in the Canary District.

Brunch spot Sophie’s Kitchen opened yesterday at 1614 Bayview Avenue in Leaside.

Pujukan, a Korean BBQ joint, officially opens today at 4852 Yonge Street (by Sheppard) in North York.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Strange Love Coffee will soon be opening a fourth location, which will be at the base of 1 University Avenue.

The Mad Radish, a salad chain from the founder of David's Tea, is opening its first Toronto location at 2293 Yonge Street (at Eglinton) in October.

Rally Sports Bar is opening a second location soon at 4950 Yonge Street in North York.

Something called Meat Point is coming to 1021 Wilson Avenue just east of Keele Street.

Japanese izakaya Gyu-Kaku is opening a second location, this one at 229 Consumers Road in North York.

Closed