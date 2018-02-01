Toronto's newest neighbourhood is getting a sports bar and brewery

A huge new restaurant with lazy lawn games on a 130-seat wrap around patio will be opening in the Canary District this summer.

Ah, summer. Remember summer?

Called The Aviary (get it?), the brewery and sports bar will be the first of its kind in Toronto's youngest hood, which has sprung up in the West Don Lands around the site of 2015's Pan Am Games village.

It will have a "fun, community-friendly vibe, with a focus on craft beer, amazing food, and sports," according to Longslice Brewery, which collaborated with The Dock Ellis on this new space.

Longslice Brewery President Jimmy Peat says that the restaurant's menu will be inspired by their craft beer pairings and will focus on food made fresh in-house, including popular classics from The Dock Ellis' menu.

The Aviary is slated to open mid 2018, with the on-site Longslice Brewery brewhouse following in early 2019.