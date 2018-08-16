Drake Underground forced to close due to flood

The fallout from last Tuesday's nightmarish super-flood continues this week with news that one of West Queen West's best live music and comedy venues has closed due to water damage.

The Drake Underground, a performance and party space found beneath the original Drake Hotel, is currently in the process of rescheduling, relocating or cancelling every show it had booked between now and November.

Artists like Mahalia and Alice Phoebe Lou have already moved their concerts to The Garrison and Longboat Hall, respectively, while Mickey Blue's show on Friday night was simply called off.

The fate of September's sold-out Let's Eat Grandma show remains up in the air.

IMPORTANT NEWS ON THE DRAKE UNDERGROUND:



Due to recent flooding, the Drake Underground has sustained significant damage and as a result, all programs and concerts in this venue will be cancelled through the month of October 2018. — The Drake (@thedrakehotel) August 13, 2018

"Due to recent flooding, the Drake Underground has sustained significant damage and as a result, the venue will be closed until the end of October 2018," reads a statement from the company.

"We apologize for the disappointing news and are working with our teams to restore the space and reopen our doors as soon as possible."

Fortunately for Drake fans (not to be confused with Drake fans, who must also suffer through the flood-related closure of their favourite rapper's restaurant Pick 6ix,) The Drake Hotel itself will be open for business as usual.

That includes the lounge, café, dining room and, most importantly for the purposes of my life, the Sky Yard.