Drake makes surprise appearance at Toronto nightclub

Everyone's favourite Degrassi teen-turned-rap superstar thrilled his hometown fans last night by unexpectedly popping up at Rebel nightclub in Toronto.

At first blush, it looked like Drake was just there to show support for his friends and collaborators Majid Jordan, who were playing a show at the time.

It's not unusual for the 6ix God to bless other artists, after all, when they're in Toronto, by dropping a few bars onstage.

The crowd at Rebel did get a mini-concert out of Drake last night, complete with some beautiful dad dancing, but they also got the inside scoop on something huge.

"If you're from the city and you're proud to be Canadian make some noise for my brothers," he shouted after performing "God's Plan," pointing to Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman.

"Imma tell you, OVO, we a family. I'm so proud of these guys right here."

Drake announces he’s dropping his new single tomorrow pic.twitter.com/L22rgxM0Bg — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) April 6, 2018

"The reason I'm here tonight is because I'm back in the city finishing my album," he announced to the screaming crowd.

"I got a new single dropping tomorrow night too, just in case you got some free time."

Ooooh!

That's right – Drake himself has confirmed that Drake is dropping a new single on Friday, April 6, likely at night (as is his way.)

It's unclear as to which song he'll be releasing, or if it will be from his forthcoming album, though Rap-Up notes that the artist told Instagram Live viewers last month he was working on a new single with Murda Beatz.

This will be the first new song release from Drake since his EP Scary Hours, which included both "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity."

Keep an eye on Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify tonight if you're keen.

When the new studio album finally drops, it'll be Drake's fifth ever, and the first to be released since Views in 2016.