drake 2 chainz

Drake surprises fans with performance at Toronto club

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
If a concert happens in Toronto and Drake isn't around to crash it, did it even happen?

The Degrassi star-turned-Grammy-Award-winning artist is making headlines once again today after joining 2 Chainz for a surprise performance at Rebel in Toronto.

Unlike audience members at the "surprise" Drake and Jorja Smith show a few weeks back, nobody seemed to have predicted this appearance.

2 Chainz had already performed several songs that feature Drake without Drizzy present, so when he started doing their joint hit "No Lies" by himself, it really did seem like Champagne Papi was somewhere else. 

Sneaky boys! At the very second Drake was supposed to start singing on the track, he came out on stage to what Hot New HipHop called "an unbelievably hype crowd."

A whole whack of videos and photos have been posted in the wake of the show, many of them obscured by hundreds of people freaking the heck out over Drake, 2 Chainz, and Drake's latest protege Baka Not Nice.

The Toronto-born superstar also stayed around to do his verse in Gucci Mane’s "Both," but not before slowing things down to whisper sweet nothings at the crowd.

"Ya know, I just wanna go up with my city," he said. "That's all I wanna do."

Drake also gave love to 2 Chainz, who was performing in a wheelchair after breaking his leg at a previous stop on his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour.

"This is my brother for life, from day zero," Drake said of the 39-year-old American superstar.

All jokes about his popping-out-on-stage habit aside, Drake fans should probably enjoy this while we can. 

Once he's done recording his album in Toronto, he'll likely have to go start surprising people in other cities too.

Lead photo by

Bryan Chong

