Drake just played a surprise show in Toronto

Another day, another surprise from Drake.

The benevolent 6ix God proved once again that he is a man of the people last night when he popped out on stage during his friend Jorja Smith's first-ever Toronto concert.

Drake tonight on stage with @jorjasmith_ 📹@drewyorke A post shared by Drake Official Fansite (@wordonrd) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT



Smith, a British soul singer whose style has been compared to Lauryn Hill and Amy Winehouse, was kicking off the North American leg of her tour at The Velvet Underground – a relatively intimate Queen Street music club.

Some fans were hopeful that maybe, just maybe, Drake would make an appearance to support his recent collaborator at her debut show in his home town.

Still, when he actually joined Smith on stage to perform their joint song 'Get it Together,' the crowd was shocked and elated.

I mean, who expects one of the world's biggest, most-in demand music artists to show up at a venue with a capacity of just 355 people?

lost my shit tonight, shoutout to @jorjasmith_ for bringing out the 6 God tonight for "Get it Together", legendary moment for the city A post shared by Jordan Francis (@mixtappermusic) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

Loyal subjects of King Drizzy, that's who.

Plus everybody who saw Instagram pictures of him at SZA's show in Toronto the night before.