Nightmare flooding ravages the streets of Toronto

Dozens of homes, cars and public structures were seriously damaged in Toronto last night when an entire month's worth of rain hit the city over just two hours of an intense storm.

Came out of 2 hours of great live music at #ShakiraToronto to this flood🙃 just outside of the #ScotiabankArena on Bay St. (My fav part is everyone’s surprised reactions as they exit the venue in the bg😂) @blogto #onstorm #toronto pic.twitter.com/rPK7YbloWZ — is (@isabelcontin) August 8, 2018

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Tuesday night around 9:50 p.m. warning of "heavy showers" in downtown Toronto, particularly near the waterfront.

It was a nightmare scene for this #Toronto driver last night who had to abandon their car and swim for safety #stormTO #Toronto #torontoflood https://t.co/u1wgkVrW3v pic.twitter.com/nmSZVlGjrz — blogTO (@blogTO) August 8, 2018

By 11 p.m., the federal weather agency reported that 64.3 mm of rain had fallen at Billy Bishop Airport — just a little bit more than the average local rainfall for the entire month of July. Other parts of the city are said to have received closer to 20 mm.

The localized weather system moved out over Lake Ontario around midnight, but not before turning the city's downtown core into a waterlogged, dangerous mess.

Flash floods turned roads like Front Street, Lake Shore Boulevard and even King Street West into rivers faster than cars could manage to get out.

Just when you think you’ve had enough time in a boat this weekend, now you can boat in downtown Toronto too! #StormTO pic.twitter.com/P3tM1mfsjm — Morgan Todd (@mogtodd) August 8, 2018

Public transit services were shut down on account of, well, look at Union Station:

Union Station last night. Much better today I understand but please be careful wherever you’re walking especially on platforms. pic.twitter.com/eL0TupJ8re — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) August 8, 2018

Streetcars and buses had a particularly rough time getting through the surprise waterways under highly-trafficked overpasses like those at Queen and Dufferin.

And near King and Atlantic.

11:05pm, king looking west just past sudbury. theres a car to the left of the streetcar you cant even see. absolute madness. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Aho42vfevI — charlie randall (@earthisanocean) August 8, 2018

A ruptured fire hydrant in the latter location saw some streetcars almost go underwater, with customers reporting they "basically had to swim home."

Picture via Reddit of a super soggy new streetcar in the King Street underpass at Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/5iuGgkTpHz — I'll be Frank w/ you (@syncros) August 8, 2018

Condos from Fort York all the way up to Queen West were evacuated on account of rising waters in hallways...

Oh look, my condo has a new swimming pool. #stormTO pic.twitter.com/Jw0A2ZFim2 — Pedro Marques (@MetroManTO) August 8, 2018

Lobbies...

And parking garages...

People who had been attending the Shakira concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena got soaked on their way home from the venue.

In some cases, they got soaked inside the venue, too.

A friend sent me this video of Scotiabank Arena (Formally known as Air Canada Centre/ACC) flooding tonight. This happened after the Shakira concert. @CP24 #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/YZ91tKUv4F — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) August 8, 2018

Blue Jays fans were no luckier.

It was like a scene out of an apocalypse last night when fans tried to cross the street after the Jays game at the Rogers Centre #Toronto #torontoflood https://t.co/Rt90YsyLEP pic.twitter.com/lDh574cxmn — blogTO (@blogTO) August 8, 2018

Toronto Police say that marine unit officers had to rescue the occupants of at least four cars near Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This aerial view of the driving conditions at Bathurst and Lakeshore last night during the #stormTO is something else #Toronto #Torontoflood https://t.co/ZmlIlQblmM pic.twitter.com/jzYbi4g9IQ — blogTO (@blogTO) August 8, 2018

The rain has slowed down significantly, but some parts of the city remain dangerously (or at least uncomfortably) water-logged.

Storms could return to Toronto on Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to Environment Canada, though not nearly as much water is expected.

Toronto Hydro continues to restore power to areas of the city affected by outages, and warns anyone with a flooded basement to "please remember that electricity and water don't mix."