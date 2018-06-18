Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 4 hours ago
blondies pizza toronto

Toronto discovers secret behind mysterious pink building

The mysterious pink building near Greenwood Park in Leslieville has been a source of curiosity for the neighbouring community, until now. 

Earlier this year Food Dudes announced that they were opening a pizza chain and as it so happens, Blondies Pizza is said to be opening up in the pink space.  

A post in the I am a Leslievillian! Facebook group reads "My wife and I chatted with a guy outside of the mysterious pink corner under construction at Hastings and Dundas. Couldn't be more pumped!" 

Going off of the very pink aesthetic of the Blondies Pizza social media accounts, it makes sense that they've chosen the very pink building as their landing spot — if true. We'll just have to wait and see.

