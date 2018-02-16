Popular Toronto caterer is opening a pizza chain

In some exciting news for pizza lovers everywhere, another chain is opening this year to help you get your fill of gooey cheese and doughy deliciousness.

From Food Dudes, the catering company behind the eponymous food truck and three Toronto restaurants — Pantry, Rasa, and Omaw — comes a new player in the pizza game called Blondie's Pizza.

Not to be confused with the California chain by the same name, this new, local offering promised to make good on the reputation the Food Dudes have built up for quality cheap eats with their food truck presence.

So far details on the pizza concept are scant, but it looks like there are two Toronto locations set to open sometime in May.