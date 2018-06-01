Toronto beaches officially open this weekend

Ready or not, the City of Toronto is officially kicking off bikini season this weekend.

Nine of our biggest and best public beaches will open to the public on Saturday, June 2, according to a press release from the city, all of which will remain open until Labour Day.

What this means, in part, is that lifeguards will soon be on duty at all of the following open swimming beaches every day between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.:

The opening date also pertains to beach facilities like washrooms, change rooms, showers, snack bars, concession stands and volleyball courts (where available).

All of the beaches listed above, with the exception of Sunnyside, have been awarded Blue Flag status for 2018, meaning they've been recognized as having excellent water quality, safety, amenities and environmental management.

"City of Toronto beaches are great places to relax, escape the heat and get active," said Mayor John Tory in a release on Friday announcing this year's beach opening date. "I encourage residents to take advantage of the opportunity to go outdoors and cool off this weekend."

The last two beaches to open this season will be Marie Curtis Park East Beach and Rouge Beach, where lifeguards will be on duty as of June 16.