5 fun waterparks near Toronto to visit this summer

Waterparks near Toronto might just be the most fun way to cool off this summer, and there are so many to choose from within a 2 hour drive from the city.

From inflatable obstacle courses on the water to thrilling slides and wave pools, here are some outdoor waterparks near Toronto to visit this summer.

You'll find Toronto's biggest waterpark a short drive away in Brampton. Whether you're into thrilling water slides or prefer to take it easy in the lazy river, Wet'n'Wild Toronto has something for everyone, with 14 different attractions to experience.

The park also has new private cabanas, as well as several events planned for the summer including a live DJ and a mermaid show for kids.

Located at Nickel Beach in Port Colbourne, Splashtown officially opened last summer for its first season, and will be bringing back its giant floating obstacle course this year.

The park lets you run across various paths, go down slides, and get bounched into the water via a "bounce pillow", where participants can be flung into the water when another jumps near them from above.

Located at Canada's Wonderland, Splash Works is a massive 8 hectare waterpark featuring 17 water slides and attractions. Get a serious rush of adrenaline on their Muskoka Plunge slide, which lets riders free-fall from 18 metres reaching speeds of up to 40 kms an hour.

Entry to Splash Works is free with your admission to Canada's Wonderland, so you can explore the rest of the park's rides and attractions while you're at it.

St. Marys Quarry, a popular swimming hole southwest of Stratford, also has a floating obstacle course and waterpark. Super Splash Waterpark features inflatables you can climb and jump off, like a 14-ft tall Ice Tower to climb and the Action Tower, a 12-ft tall giant slide.

While at the quarry, you can also hang out on the floating dock, go down a traditional slide, or bounce on the 25-foot water trampoline. Adrenaline junkies can also jump off the cliffs into the water if water levels permit.

With one of Canada's largest outdoor wave pools, Wild Waterworks in Hamilton also has crazy water slides, a lazy river, and wading pool complete with slides, mists, and fountains for kids.

When you want a break from the action, you can relax beside the pool with food, drinks, and treats from their concession stands, or book your own private cabana.