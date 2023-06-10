This massive floating waterpark near Niagara opens this month

Splashtown Niagara, a massive floating waterpark and obstacle course, is opening soon, so grab that sunscreen and get ready for some fun in the sun.

Located at Nickel Beach in Port Colbourne, Splashtown officially opened last summer, and will re-open for its second summer on June 30.

The park lets you run across various paths, go down slides, and get bounched into the water via a "bounce pillow", where participants can be flung into the water when another jumps near them from above.

Anyone over the age of 5 can enjoy the waterpark, and everyone is required to wear a lifejacket for safety purposes.

Splashtown also has another location on Lake Mindemoya in Manitoulin Island, if you happen to be up that way during the summer.

Once you're done having fun at the waterpark, you can spend the afternoon basking on Nickel Beach, where visitors can even drive their cars right onto the sand.

One hour passes to Splashtown Niagara cost $17.70 per person, or you can purchase an all-day splash pass for $35. Just bring your swimsuit and a towel, and lifejackets will be provided onsite.

You will also need to purchase admission to Nickel Beach separately, which can be done online here.