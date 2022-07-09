Nickel Beach in Port Colbourne, Ontario has something unique going for it that not many beaches can claim.

As many know, one of the best parts of the summer is spending all day at the beach, and Toronto does have a ton of beaches around the city. But, if you're looking to spend your day in the sand somewhere new, then head out to this white-sand beach in Ontario that lets you park your car right by the water.

Nickel Beach in Port Colborne is less than a two-hour southwest drive of the city.

This white-sand beach is not only perfect for swimming and getting a tan, but it's also known to attract those thrill-seekers who like to windsurf.

Most notably, the beach is also one of only a few that allows beachgoers to park their cars right on the beachfront. That means you won't have to take multiple trips to and from your car to get all your beach gear to your spot.

For those who aren't a resident of Port Colborne, the beach is only allowing a maximum of 200 non-resident cars on the beach every day. You'll have to buy your parking pass in advance online ahead of your trip, and they're priced starting at $50.

If you need a bit of a break from the water, the area also has trails for you to explore and volleyball courts to face your friends in a game of beach ball.

There are also public amenities like shady picnic areas and restroom facilities open for use.

New this year is the SplashTown inflatable waterpark that will be taking over a portion of the beach. You can slide down inflatable mountains and run through the obstacle course all while trying not to fall in the water.

Tickets for an hour splash pass are priced at $17 while an all-day pass is priced at $34.

If you want to cool off at an inflatable waterpark this summer closer to home, then head out to Ontario Place where you'll find the Lakeshore Inflatable Water Park.