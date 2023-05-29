Toronto's biggest waterpark opens for the summer next week

Wet'n'Wild Toronto is preparing to open for the season next week on June 10, so grab that sunscreen and get ready to make a splash at Toronto's biggest waterpark.

With 14 different attractions to experience, you can get your thrills in at one of the various waterslides, or take it easy in the lazy river or wave pool.

The park will also host several events throughout the summer, including a live DJ and a mermaid show for kids. You can find out all upcoming events listed on their site.

Between the water-themed fun, the park also now has private cabanas to relax in for up to 8 people.

For the month of June, Wet'n'Wild will only be open on weekends, before it starts operating 7 days a week beginning in July through August.

Unlike last year, advance reservations will no longer be required to enter the park and can be purchased onsite; however, it might still be a good idea to buy in advance online due to the savings.

Tickets for single-day admission start at $54.95 if you purchase online, or you can get a season's pass for unlimited visits all summer starting at $69.95