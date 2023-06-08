Sports & Play
Anton Wong
Posted 41 minutes ago
This is what it's like to experience the latest ride at Canada's Wonderland

Canada's Wonderland just debuted its latest thrill ride, the Tundra Twister, and this is what it was like to hop on board the theme park's hot new swinging attraction.

Using about 500 horsepower of electrical energy to provide the thrills, Tundra Twister sends riders on a 360-degree journey spinning upside-down at up to 47 metres in height and moving at speeds of up to 75km/h.

The ride entered the planning stage about two years ago with a Dutch company called Mondial to provide a unique ride that currently does not exist anywhere else on Earth.

I'll be honest, I was a bit concerned going into it since I can get dizzy and nauseous sorta easily but I was assured that it won't be that kind of ride. So, there was only one thing left to do! Strap in and take to the air.

After my first ride on Tundra Twister, my takeaway was that it's less of a "scary thrill" and more a "wind-in-your-hair" type of experience. Though a little disorienting, Tundra Twister offered quite the ride.

Despite all the fun Tundra Twister offers riders, I wouldn't wait longer than 15-20 minutes in line to ride it, or perhaps I'd ride again it if I had a Fast Lane Plus Pass.

Overall, I'd rate Tundra Twister at 4/10 for scary thrills, but 8/10 for fun vibes with wind in your hair.

You can find the new attraction next to Windseeker and Yukon Striker.

