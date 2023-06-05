Sports & Play
Madison Schuliakewich
Posted 6 hours ago
wonderland tundra twister

New ride Tundra Twister is finally open at Canada's Wonderland

Madison Schuliakewich
Posted 6 hours ago
Tundra Twister, the highly anticipated new ride at Canada's Wonderland is now open.

The one-of-a-kind 360-degree spinning swing ride already has park-goers spinning, twisting and twirling upside-down at heights of 47 metres (154 feet) and speeds of 75 km/h.

Thrill seekers who have been patiently waiting finally got a chance to go on the new ride this past weekend.

Initial reviews of Tundra Twister have been positive although one person felt it wasn't as "thrilling" as anticipated.

Others couldn't wait to be one of the first to film their experience.

Tundra Twister is now open and accessible during regular park hours at Canada's Wonderland.

Lead photo by

Canada's Wonderland
