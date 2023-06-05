New ride Tundra Twister is finally open at Canada's Wonderland

Tundra Twister, the highly anticipated new ride at Canada's Wonderland is now open.

The one-of-a-kind 360-degree spinning swing ride already has park-goers spinning, twisting and twirling upside-down at heights of 47 metres (154 feet) and speeds of 75 km/h.

Thrill seekers who have been patiently waiting finally got a chance to go on the new ride this past weekend.

Initial reviews of Tundra Twister have been positive although one person felt it wasn't as "thrilling" as anticipated.

Canada"s Wonderland's new #TundraTwister is a great ride! A little underwhelming on the thrill factor, but amazing views of the park. Already ridden it a few times and will definitely be back to it again in the future. pic.twitter.com/NPkiLb5Ooj — Kevin Tessner (@kevint3141) June 4, 2023

Others couldn't wait to be one of the first to film their experience.

I made tundra twister Edit from Canadas wonderland go check it out 🥶🥶https://t.co/SCudlT9mWs — ItzBloxyCloudyX (@ItzBloxyCloudyX) June 4, 2023

Tundra Twister is now open and accessible during regular park hours at Canada's Wonderland.