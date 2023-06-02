St. Marys Quarry, a popular swimming hole in Ontario, will soon open for swimming later this month, along with its fun new Super Splash Waterpark.

Formerly a limestone quarry, it was converted into a public swimming area in the 1940s and has since remained one of the top destinations to take a dip at in the summer months.

You can hang out on the floating dock, go down the slide, or bounce on the 25-foot water trampoline. Adrenaline junkies can also jump off the cliffs into the water if water levels permit.

While there is no beach, there is a grassy area surrounding the quarry with shaded seating areas to relax on, picnic, or take a break from swimming. Visitors can purchase snacks and drinks from the onsite Canteen.

The Super Splash Waterpark is also back this summer for an additional fee. The floating playground will have inflatable obstacles like a 14-ft tall Ice Tower to climb and the Action Tower, a 12-ft tall giant slide.

Tickets are required for all visitors to St. Marys Quarry, which can be purchased in advance online. The fees are priced at $7.25 per adult.

Admission to Super Splash Waterpark is not included and will cost an additional $25 per person on top of the entry fee to the quarry. These can also be purchased in advance.

St. Marys Quarry will open from Friday, June 30 to Monday, September 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.