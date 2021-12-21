10 fun things to do during the holidays in Toronto

Fun things to do in Toronto during the holidays include events and activities that make for a fun time before it's time to get back to work. You can go skating at one of the two outdoor rinks that host a DJ skate night or visit one of the many holiday festivals. Whatever you're in the mood for, there are a ton of activities to check out.

Here are some fun things to do in Toronto during the holidays.

Visit the inflatable Santas at Kringlewood

The annual tradition of putting up 14-foot-tall inflatable Santas on their lawns returns to Inglewood Drive between St. Clair East and Rosedale Heights.

Skate on an outdoor rink or trail

Located at Union Station and Harbourfront, two Toronto rinks are hosting DJ skate nights on the weekend so you can spice up your nightly skates by listening to some of the hottest tunes. But there's plenty of other skating rinks in the city open all week long as well as some fun skate trails.

Explore the many ice sculptures at Cavalcade of Lights

Unlike previous years, Cavalcade of Lights won't be hosting any fireworks this year but is transforming Nathan Phillips Square into a massive light festival. With light tunnels, beams of light animating City Hall, the annual city tree, and glowing ice sculptures in an enchanted forest, there are a ton of new installations to explore.

Walk the grounds of Casa Loma and check out all the twinkly light displays

The beloved castle is turning into a winter wonderland this year. You can go on a self-guided tour through the gardens, walkways, and tunnels of the castle to check out all the light displays.

Check out homes decked out in lights and festive decor

The De Sario Festival of Lights, located in North York, and Savage Christmas Lights, located in Etobicoke have decked out their homes to bring holiday cheer to their neighbourhoods. Both homes are raising funds for SickKids. And there's more homes too.

Visit a winter pop-up filled with fire pits and light tunnels

Sweaters N' Snowflakes will be filled with local vendors selling festive-themed treats and drinks and a ton of activities including warming up by the fire pits and decorating ugly sweater cookies. The pop-up will also be filled with pine trees, twinkly lights, a light tunnel, and garlands for the perfect photo op.

Drive through a magical winter snow festival

This interactive drive-thru experience will be filled with mythical creatures, crystal caverns, and a light forest. Explore the magical winter wonderland from the comfort of your own car.

Visit the Distillery Winter Village

One of the best parts of the holidays is visiting the annual Christmas Market. This year, the festival has changed to fit a more modern and intimate style but still has the traditional festivities including live entertainment and the annual tree.

Watch the fireworks display at the waterfront

The annual fireworks show will be back to ring in 2022 at Toronto's waterfront, which can be seen anywhere across the city that has views of Lake Ontario.

Take a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Ontario

The annual Polar Bear Dip is back on New Years Day to raise funds for charity. If you're one of the brave ones that can brace the freezing water, make sure to register for the event.