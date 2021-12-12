Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
polar bear dip toronto

Hundreds of people in Toronto will be going swimming in Lake Ontario to start the new year

Now that 2021 is almost over it's time to start planning ways to ring in the new year. You could have a lavish dinner on top of the CN Tower or go watch the fireworks at the waterfront but if you want to spice things up for 2022, why not take a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Ontario?

The annual Polar Bear Dip is back on New Years Day to raise funds for charity.

The Toronto Polar Bear Club started the event in 2005, convincing 20 people to jump into the frozen lake with them, and now they annually have over 500 people participating.

Even though swimming in the midst of winter with the average temperature hovering around -8C might not sound like the warmest idea, it's a fun way to fundraise for local Toronto charities. This year, The Toronto Polar Bear Club will be raising funds for Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Center.

Even though we Canadians are made for the frigid winters, the event has been cancelled in the past due to it being extremely cold.

If you're one of the brave ones that can brace the freezing water, make sure to register for the event.

Bring a towel, toque, and bathing suit but leave the sunscreen at home and take the plunge this New Years Day at noon.

