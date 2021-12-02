Radar
You can celebrate New Year's Eve at the top of the CN Tower this year

It's been one wild year and most of us can't wait to celebrate the start of a new one. From house parties to going to one of the many clubs around Toronto, there are a ton of traditional ways in the city to ring in the new year.

If you haven't got any plans yet, Toronto's most iconic landmark has got you covered.

The CN Tower is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration where you can dine at the 360 restaurant with spectacular views of Toronto.

The restaurant will be serving up a four-course meal plus bite-sized snacks and a glass of sparkling wine to toast to the new year. The Canadian-inspired menu will be serving up dishes such as seafood bisque, and a sparkling dark chocolate flute.

After dinner, you can head down to the observation deck to ring in 2022 all while toasting a glass of champagne.

This lavish dinner doesn't come cheap, with tickets starting at $175 for the four-course dinner.

