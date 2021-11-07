Toronto is getting a winter pop-up with fire pits and light tunnels

As the seasons change from fall to winter, it means that the most wonderful time of the year is approaching, and what better way to celebrate than to go to a holiday forest filled with twinkly lights and fire pits right in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Next month, Sweaters N' Snowflakes is returning to the South West corner of Bathurst and Richmond to celebrate the jolly holiday.

Just like its fall counterpart Fall N' Leaves, the space will be transformed into an outdoor food and wine pop-up bar, but instead of being full of pumpkins, the pop-up will be full of trees decked out with twinkly lights.

Sweaters N' Snowflakes will include local vendors cooking with wood fire bbq pits and woodfire ovens to whip up holiday-inspired dishes.

As well as trying all the festive-themed treats and drinks, there will also be a ton of activities to do including warming up by the fire pits and decorating ugly sweater cookies.

Sweaters N Snowflakes will be full of pine trees, twinkly lights, a light tunnel, and garlands, making it feel like you've been transported to a holiday forest.

During the week there will be live music and carolers while on the weekends, there will be a live DJ to keep the party going.

Sweaters N' Snowflakes returns to the city on Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 26, with an extra day open on Dec. 31.