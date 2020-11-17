Toronto is getting a winter pop-up with light tunnels and fire pits

Winter is coming to Toronto, and with it, another innovative new pop-up patio — this one inspired by the look of a snowy forest.

It's called Sweaters n' Snowflakes, and it's from the same people who previously put on fall-themed pop-up Fall n' Leaves in the same location at Bathurst and Richmond.

Those are some of the only things that will be the same, though. Otherwise, the outdoor area is undergoing a total transformation with holiday LED tunnels that lead to a dining area with Scots pine trees, five fire pits, a kilometre of garland and a five-foot-tall present for selfies.

Other memory-making selfie opportunities will include a retired ski lift and a 20-foot "holiday love wall" to which you can add your own personal lock. A small holiday gift shop will sell confectionary, craft beer and Santa hats.

A wood fire BBQ pit makes for a food menu featuring dishes like pizzas, turkey legs, holiday dinner poutine, latkes, ribs, churros served in gift bags, elephant ears served in Santa hats and soups served in socks.

You can also sip on festive hot mulled wine as well as spiked versions of eggnog, hot chocolate and apple cider.

Tickets aren't required for general entry, but you will need them for events like ugly sweater cookie painting or wine tasting date nights. The patio will be open from Dec. 3 to 13, but following that they'll be doing special holiday dinners (Dec. 25 and 26), holiday brunch (Dec. 25 to 27) and a New Year's Eve event on Dec. 31.

Dogs are welcome, a max of six people are allowed at each table, and tables are six feet apart. Masks are available upon entry. Contact tracing is done by QR code, surfaces are sanitized regularly and there's a limit on the number of people allowed on the patio.