Toronto is getting a pumpkin festival with hay bale sofas and wood fire BBQ

Toronto is getting a pumpkin festival this October, and if fall is your favourite season you're going to want to check it out.

Fall n' Leaves is put on by the same people behind sensational summer pop-ups Kiss Me and El Mercado, known for their twists on seasonal faves like margaritas and soft serve. Now that temperatures are starting to drop, it's all about fall.

Opening on October 1, at Fall n' Leaves you can expect fire pits, fall cocktails and dishes that possibly more Insta-worthy than the summer ones, hay bale sofas for selfies, pumpkin paint n' sip nights, pumpkin bowling and more.

It's built around a mini pumpkin patch you can actually pick from, using 5000 pounds of hay and 7000 hanging leaves.

Food items will include Thanksgiving poutine, orange zest hot chocolate, butternut squash soup and pasta all optionally served in gimmicky gourds, as well as wood fire pizza, whole Thanksgiving turkey legs and Canadian maple BBQ ribs.

As for drinks, expect pumpkin spice Moscow Mules, Thanksgiving margaritas and maple whisky sours.

There are also pumpkin painting and wine tasting date night options.

Tickets for these are available for groups of four and six, and are open-ended so you can book your ticket for any day from October 1 to 13 and then contact the pop-up to make more exact arrangements. This helps control the flow and number of people.

Past the 13th, the pop-up will transform into an event venue that isn't open for walk-ins but will be hosting a couple fall-themed ticketed events.

You can also book tables for groups of four or six for events that will take place during the pop-up fest like Oktoberfest October 16 and 17, and Halloween drag shows with Opal Debris and Calypso Cosmic on October 30 and 31.

If you want, you can even do an event takeover and book the whole pop-up area for your own private party.

Of course, the entire event will be socially distanced. Everything is entirely outdoors, all guests check in for contact tracing using a QR code, masks are provided at the door and all tables are six feet apart.

Reservations are required for groups over 10. The pop-up's capacity is over 200, but the layout is designed to give everyone lots of space.

According to a spokesperson for Fall n' Leaves, project design always starts with safety first, and that the layout has been changed this time to give people more space with fewer food booths, all adhering to the most up-to-date health information from the province and City.

Those gourds double as disposable, biodegradable one-use vessels.

The spokesperson describes Fall n' Leaves as "a completely new pop-up" that's "now focusing on a completely different experience" which centres around "everything joyful about fall."

So if you're sad summer's ending, drown your sorrows in a glass of wine enjoyed on a log seat by a roaring fire. But if you're sad the Distillery Christmas Market is cancelled this year, fear not: the Fall n' Leaves spokesperson says they "might have something up their sleeve."