Toronto is getting a social distance food stand serving outrageous eats like you'd get at the CNE

Toronto will soon be getting its first social distancing market with lots of takeout options, including margaritas and CNE-style favourites.

El Mercado will be taking over the heated patio at Barrio at 884 Queen Street East. Strict safety measures will be in place including all employees wearing face shields, one-way progress through the market, requiring masks upon entry (they'll be available for purchase for $2), frequent sanitation, paying once upon exiting, and more.

All foods will be prepared and will be to go only. Available items will include typical staples like produce and beer, but there will also be more unexpected options like fried candy bars and pickles, pickle lemonade, roasted corn, dill churros, tacos, burritos, smoothies, margaritas, pineapple whip, and avocado, pickle and coconut soft serve.

The menu will rotate and the market should be opening May 23. El Mercado is a collaboration between Barrio, which has been closed due to the pandemic, and a concessions company that's travelled to festivals and fairs across the US and Canada over the past 10 years whose 2020 season has been cancelled.