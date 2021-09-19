Toronto is getting an outdoor pumpkin patch with food and drinks next month

The colourful season means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, apple picking, and pumpkin patches. Pumpkin patches are usually located outside of the city but this year there will be one located downtown Toronto.

For the second year in a row, the South West corner of Bathurst and Richmond will turn into an outdoor food and wine bar pop-up experience to celebrate the brisk season.

Fall N' Leaves TO includes local food vendors with a wood fire bbq pit and wood fire oven that will be used to cook fall-inspired cuisines including soups served in a squash or pumpkin. There are many vegetarian options as well as unique dishes to try.

There will be tons of fall-themed activities including a mini pumpkin patch to pick or paint pumpkins, pumpkin bowling, wine tastings, and a huge hay bale sofa for the best Instagram pictures.

During the week there will be live music performances by local artists and on the weekend, the pumpkin patch will turn into a dance floor with a live DJ.

Tickets can be purchased for wine tasting and pumpkin painting in advance and are sold in groups of four or six.

Visitors must scan in with their smartphones for contact tracing before entering the event.

Fall N' Leaves runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 17.