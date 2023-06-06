10 must-attend concerts at NXNE 2023 in Toronto

NXNE is back in Toronto from this month, showcasing thousands of emerging artists at over 20 of the city's best music venues.

For $25, live music lovers can experience all six nights of the festival – that means all venues and all bands. Single night access is $15.

Also new this year is Little Tennessee, a free four-day event in Liberty Village that's full of all things Tennessee including food, live music and other activities.

Here are some concerts at NXNE you won't want to miss.

This indie Brighton- and London-based band is one of NXNE’s international acts to watch. The foursome is often compared to greats like Peach Pit, Real Estate, and Beach Fossils. Catch their performance on June 14th at Horseshoe Tavern.

Toronto's own Charmaine is an internationally-recognized hip-hop artist and rapper. At the 2022 JUNOs, her single "Bold" won for Rap Single of the Year. She will be performing on June 14th at Its OK*.

HADDIX is a Toronto-based pop-rock artist. She's been gaining attention in the Canadian music scene with her exploration of love, empowerment, and self-confidence. She'll be putting on her show June 14th at Bar Cathedral.

This pop star and multi-instrumentalist currently has over 850K Spotify streams and over 1 million plays on SoundCloud. Catch her Lemon Stage Showcase performance on June 15th at Gladstone Melody Bar.

Maya Malkin launched her solo career in 2020 and has since become a winner of Canada's Walk of Fame's Emerging Musicians Program. She's performing as part of the Lemon Stage Showcase on June 15th at Gladstone Melody Bar.

Mikey Jose combines retro soul and modern R&B with a pop flair. NXNE compared him to the likes of Stevie Wonder and Leon Bridges, so don't miss his performance on June 16th at Gladstone Melody Bar.

This singer-songwriter burst onto the music streaming scene in 2021. She's influenced by the iconic sounds of The Beach Boys and Patsy Cline, so be sure to catch her unique sound on June 16th at The Wheat Sheaf Tavern.

Osyron is a Calgary-based progressive symphonic-metal band. They describe themselves as the spiffiest, snazziest, dandiest, and most delicious Canadian metal band – think that says it all! Watch their performance on June 16th at Bovine Sex Club.

This Toronto-based alt-indie band is composed of extremely talented Asian-identifying women and non-binary musicians. The band says their music tells the story of coming together to sing songs they could only sing once they had found each other. Tiger Balme is performing June 17th at The Baby G.

Bukola creates a unique sound with her blend of contemporary R&B and jazz. You may have also heard her hits in Netflix soundtracks and Disney+ movie credits. Make sure to see her performance on June 17th at Gladstone Melody Bar.