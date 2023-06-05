Toronto's getting its first-ever Little Tennessee with live music and Southern hospitality

With its soul-stirring music, iconic culinary delights, and all-around fun vibes, Tennessee stands proudly atop the travel bucket lists of countless individuals.

And this month, you can experience the best the southern state has to offer without even leaving Toronto!

Little Tennessee, an electrifying four-day event full of live music, food, plenty of activities, and all things uniquely Tennessee, is taking over Liberty Village from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18 — and it looks totally unmissable. Best of all, it’s completely free to attend.

Not only will you be immersed in a truly Tennessee experience, but you'll also get to enter some exciting giveaways and even get the chance to win a trip to the real deal.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect.

Live music from Tennessee musicians

Tennessee is known as the music capital of the world. It gave us music legends such as Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton. Naturally, Little Tennessee will have a sampling of great music from different genres all day, every day, across multiple stages.

The fun kicks off with Tennessee After Dark at The Drake Hotel, which is completely free and open to the public from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The event will take over the hotel, transforming each floor into replicas of famous Tennessee music venues, each one featuring live performances from various Tennessee artists.

Attendees can expect thrilling sets from Jake Hoot, Grace Leer, Pryor Baird, Colt Prather, MonoNeon, King Calaway, PreauXX and much more.

Authentic Southern food

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what makes the food in Tennessee so good, but we'd bet it has something to do with the southern hospitality of the people who make it.

At Little Tennessee, you'll get to indulge in a whole host of flavours sure to make your mouth water. We're talking all the BBQ you can eat, hot chicken, trout tacos, mac and cheese, cheesy grits, cornbread as well as a whole host of fried goodies, including a fried bologna sandwich.

Those with a sweet tooth will get to enjoy some truly scrumptious desserts, like apple fritters, banana pudding and pecan pie. Plus, there will also be various options for vegetarians and vegans.

Action-packed activities

Tennessee cities like Memphis and Nashville are vibrant, energetic places with rich music histories, and guests can anticipate those vibes being replicated on the streets of Liberty Village.

There will be plenty of fun activities to partake in as you explore the event — prepare yourself for the Great Smoky Mountains as you conquer the climbing wall, or take a leisurely stroll through lively vendors and stalls as you browse crafted items from Tennessee makers.

Tennessee is also renowned for its whiskey, and you'll be able to take part in a whiskey tasting to savour some of the state's finest spirits.

With so much to do, and the festival only lasting over the weekend, mark your calendar, check out the full schedule, and head on down to Liberty Village from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, June 18, to experience Little Tennessee for yourself.