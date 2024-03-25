Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
michelle yeoh toronto

Michelle Yeoh showed up one last time to Toronto restaurant before she left the city

Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Michelle Yeoh is basically a Toronto girlie at this point, after having made appearances at a number of restaurants in the city during her time filming Star Trek, but, now that filming is wrapping up, she's made stops to some of her favourites for one last meal.

Kiss My Pans, a hidden gem cheese shop that serves Singaporean goodies in a self-serve setting has been a favourite of the actress' since she first touched down in TO — it was also one of the first places she was spotted in the city.

After a long and fruitful filming season, full of tasty treats from Soos, Lao Lao Bar and Roselle (to name only a few), the production has finally wrapped, and Michelle made one last stop to Kiss My Pans to pick up all of her favourite eats.

"She's been here three times physically to dine in," a representative from Kiss My Pans tells blogTO, "but has been ordering take out almost every weekend."

"She's very grounded, friendly, and genuine," they say, adding that the actress wanted to host a private Chilli Crab dinner at the restaurant for her friends.

Wondering how you can eat like Michelle Yeoh? Kiss My Pans also tells blogTO that some of her favourite dishes are the Chicken Rice, Laksa (no noodles, extra bean sprouts), Beef Rendang, Roti Prata with Curry Chicken, White Carrot Cake, Kueh Salat and Kopi.

She's also keen on taking recommendations, they say.

"We've also told her to go to Kimchi House, our favourite Korean restaurant on Bloor Street, and then we ended up running into her there."

Now that Yeoh's left the city (see photo above from the Star Trek wrap party), it's up to the casts and crews of other productions filming in Toronto this spring to do their part supporting the city's small businesses — and it looks like Guillermo del Toro might just be filling her shoes.

Lead photo by

@kissmypans
