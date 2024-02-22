Michelle Yeoh just showed up to eat at yet another Toronto restaurant

Michelle Yeoh has been all over Toronto in recent weeks while filming an upcoming Star Trek movie, and she's not slowing down any time soon.

The Academy Award-winner has been doing more than her part to support local businesses in the city, and she's recently been spotted at yet another restaurant.

Soos, a Malaysian spot on Ossington, was surprised and delighted to have a visit from Yeoh over the Family Day long weekend.

"[Yeoh] is Malaysian, so we were hoping she would come in when we heard she was in town," Lauren, a representative from Soos tells blogTO, adding that the actress was "lovely, very low key [and] very nice."

Being born and raised in Malaysia, the actress was undoubtedly familiar with the restaurant's menu of regional delights and, according to Lauren, she tried "quite a bit off the menu."

"I think her favourite was the Char Kway Teow," Lauren adds.

With Michelle Yeoh clearly committed to sampling the best restaurants the city has to offer, and the cast of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein at large in the city while the movie films, avid Toronto celeb-spotters certainly have a lot to look forward to this winter.