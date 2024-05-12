Toronto chocolate shop and bakery that was a local favourite has closed

A Toronto chocolate shop and bakery that was a neighbourhood favourite has closed down permanently — and they've already been replaced by something new.

It was a short and bright reign for Bakerrae x Chachalate, the chocolate shop and bakery occupied by two small Toronto businesses at their former Upper Beaches home, after setting up shop and closing down within the space of six months.

A creator of ethical, high-quality chocolates made with only high-quality cacao beans and cane sugar, Chachalate founder, Ry, tells blogTO that, while sad to be leaving the neighbourhood behind, he's also thankful for the community that supported the business.

"We are unbelievably grateful to previous and new customers for the past six months at our former Main St. location," Ry tells blogTO.

While Ry was unable to share the reasons behind the sudden closure, he does tell blogTO that both he and business partner, Rae (Bakerrae), plan to use the experience as a learning opportunity for future ventures.

"We are actively looking for a new combined home — cafe, bakery, and chocolate factory all in one," Ry says. "We're both still dedicated to our missions — making and sharing pure chocolate that's transparently sourced and naturally flavourful."

As for Rae, Ry says she's not slowing down on her mission, to reconnect with her Filipina roots through creating decadent French and Japanese-inspired baked goods that highlight Filipina flavours either.

In fact, while the brick-and-mortar business has been closed for a couple of months now, both Chachalate and Bakerrae are continuing to operate on a smaller scale. They're even vending at a market together this weekend.

While Ry and Rae search for their next home ("the number one request from previous customers was seating, so that is a priority on our hunt for our next space," Ry says,) Chachalate continues to do online business and will appear at various pop-ups and markets over the summer.

You may also spot Ry's chocolatey creations at fellow local businesses around the city, like his limited collaboration with Ice Creamonology, hot chocolate and mochas at Ethica and Dispatch Coffee and bars being sold at Good Behaviour, Another Land Coffee, or One Last Thing.

So, while residents of the Upper Beaches may no longer have the privilege of picking up Bakerrae and Chachalate goodies on a whim, the story is far from over for both businesses — in fact, they're merely on the precipice of a new chapter.

The space at 149 Main Street that was once Bakerrae X Chachalate has since been taken over by a new Italian bakery, Anima Romana, who offer everything from droolworthy donuts and Viennoiseries to fresh pizza and focaccia.