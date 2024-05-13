Eat & Drink
Charlie Hart, Daily Hive
Posted 5 hours ago
McDonald's is launching the viral sensation Grimace Shake across Canada

The wait is finally over! McDonald's is officially bringing the Grimace Shake to Canada this month.

The Grimace Shake, based on the iconic purple McDonald's character, will launch at Golden Arches locations across Canada on May 14.

The shake was launched in the US last summer, and rumours have been swirling about whether the Grimace Shake could be making its debut in the Great White North after Grimace made an appearance at the Vancouver Canucks game.

"When the Grimace Shake dropped for our neighbours to the south, the response we got from fans here in Canada was overwhelming," said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing officer at McDonald's Canada.

"Inspired by the sheer creativity and passion we saw for the Grimace Shake, we had to bring it to Canadian menus."

The berry-flavoured shake will be hitting Canada this week and will be available in restaurants and for delivery. But you'll want to move fast, as it will only be available for a limited time.

