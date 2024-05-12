Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eataly toronto

Eataly is opening a new Toronto location this month

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Italian food market, Eataly, will be opening their third Toronto location this month.

Ever since the food market broke ground in Toronto with its Bloor St. location back in 2019, it's held court as one of the city's go-to spots for groceries, prepared grab-and-go dishes, or a luxurious sit-down meal.

In late 2023, the chain expanded its reach in the city by opening its second Toronto location at Sherway Mall, which caused similar fanfare — with lines of hungry patrons snaking through the shopping centre on opening day.

Now, people in Toronto are about to get a third option to shop, eat and drink their way through quality Italian goodies, with Eataly's latest venture into Shops at Don Mills set to open at the end of this month.

The latest location of the global supermarket and restaurant chain is moving into an expansive 10,000 square-foot space, with a dine-in restaurant and cafe alongside pizza, sandwich and baked good counters.

Like its Toronto siblings and other locations worldwide, the Don Mills Eataly will also have a slew of local and Italian offerings, like pasta and bread, cured meats, sweets and more, for your own exploration in home cooking.

Eataly Don Mills will be located at 1090 Don Mills Road, and is set to open to the public on May 30.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

New supermarket opening in Toronto neighbourhood that's had enough of Metro

Eataly is opening a new Toronto location this month

Toronto chocolate shop and bakery that was a local favourite has closed

Toronto ice cream joint finally responds to years of criticism for using plastic spoons

Toronto bar and restaurant is reopening after long closure to delight of locals

Toronto has a secret new spot for pizza but it's hard to get

People are obsessing over a new Toronto pie shop and it keeps selling out

Toronto now has an all-you-can-eat buffet for under $15