People are already lined up around the block for Toronto's first Eataly

The hot-as-fire Italian market chain Eataly has arrived in Toronto, and shoppers are freaking stoked.

Don't believe me? Peep the lineup outside Yorkville's Manulife Centre right now.

With hours to go before the food emporium even opens, hundreds formed a queue that now sprawls down Bloor Street and around the corner.

A lot of people really want to try Eataly Toronto on opening day - 📹 Eataly Toronto https://t.co/67AhwKdjV8 #Toronto #Eataly pic.twitter.com/Wlzn3L7oqw — blogTO (@blogTO) November 13, 2019

Either these folks have visited some of Eataly's other 40 locations around the world (and loved it), or they're merely eager to participate in one of the city's favourite pastimes: Lining up to spend money.

Opening day line ups at Eataly Toronto! @EatalyToronto pic.twitter.com/eco8RxNKg3 — Madiha Khan (@tocondoinvest) November 13, 2019

The highly-anticipated store famously opens tonight at 5 p.m., ending a very long wait for the people of Toronto and a very cold (but shorter) wait for the people of Toronto who showed up on opening day.

Toronto will line up for anything. In anticipation for @EatalyToronto on Bay and Bloor, here is the growing queue on the street, just less than two hours from opening. pic.twitter.com/zEkMpJxJIU — Samantha Lui (@samanthalui_) November 13, 2019

It's worth noting that the first 100 customers through the door of Eataly Toronto get free tote bags, chocolates and pandoro, among other delights.

This may have something to do with the massive draw.

#eatalytoronto We are in the first 100! Lots of treats! pic.twitter.com/O53GBp5TCg — Vicky Brady (@VickyLearnToday) November 13, 2019

Some people are turning around as soon as they see the chaos.

"I waited 3 years, I can wait another day," wrote one prospective customer on Instagram who shared footage of the line.

In true Torontonian fashion, others are judging the Eataly patrons from inside their warm homes and offices via Twitter.

"Holy shit the line for Eataly is huge, why?" wrote one.

"Pick Your Fighter: foodies willing to wait in a 30+ line for the opening of eataly," joked another, "OR the 20 people protesting about Don Cherry being fired."

Just another colourful day in the cold and crazy 6ix.