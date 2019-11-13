Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eataly opening toronto

People are already lined up around the block for Toronto's first Eataly

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The hot-as-fire Italian market chain Eataly has arrived in Toronto, and shoppers are freaking stoked.

Don't believe me? Peep the lineup outside Yorkville's Manulife Centre right now.

With hours to go before the food emporium even opens,  hundreds formed a queue that now sprawls down Bloor Street and around the corner.

Either these folks have visited some of Eataly's other 40 locations around the world (and loved it), or they're merely eager to participate in one of the city's favourite pastimes: Lining up to spend money.

The highly-anticipated store famously opens tonight at 5 p.m., ending a very long wait for the people of Toronto and a very cold (but shorter) wait for the people of Toronto who showed up on opening day.

It's worth noting that the first 100 customers through the door of Eataly Toronto get free tote bags, chocolates and pandoro, among other delights.

This may have something to do with the massive draw.

Some people are turning around as soon as they see the chaos.

"I waited 3 years, I can wait another day," wrote one prospective customer on Instagram who shared footage of the line.

In true Torontonian fashion, others are judging the Eataly patrons from inside their warm homes and offices via Twitter.

"Holy shit the line for Eataly is huge, why?" wrote one.

"Pick Your Fighter: foodies willing to wait in a 30+ line for the opening of eataly," joked another, "OR the 20 people protesting about Don Cherry being fired."

Just another colourful day in the cold and crazy 6ix.

Lead photo by

Jan Dymond

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's iconic Jewish deli is closing after 47 years

People are already lined up around the block for Toronto's first Eataly

Toronto bars are open until 4am this week

Toronto is getting a Drake-themed brunch event

Local restaurant donates 300 slices of pizza to Toronto's homeless

Popular Italian restaurant is closing in Toronto after 12 years

Toronto's prettiest gluten-free bakery cafe has closed

Toronto just got another conveyor belt hot pot restaurant