Phoebe Knight
Posted 10 hours ago
Bickford Brewing

Brewery that began in a home basement opening first Toronto location

Phoebe Knight
Posted 10 hours ago
A Toronto brewery that originated in its founder's basement is moving on up after announcing their first official location in the city.

Currently available at only a small — or, should I say, elite — selection of bottle shops and bars in the city, Bickford Brewing started off from the most humble of beginnings — the brewery was quite literally born in a basement.

As founder, Andrew McCready began honing his craft, says the company lore, his beers began winning home brewing awards — as word got out, Bickford Brewery grew, and they're now gearing up for their next big milestone.

The brewing company recently announced through a post on their Instagram that they'll be moving into a new space at 292A Harbord Street — calling Harbord Village home for the latest step in their journey.

The plan for the new space, Andrew tells blogTO, is to house a taproom with seating for 20-or-s0, with a small bottleshop and patio out front. 

Because nothing pairs quite as well with beer as food, Andrew is also hoping to offer a few snack options, as well as partnering with next door French bistro, Bicyclette, for patrons to be able to order off their food menu.

While there's still some work to be done before the doors to the brand-new Bickford Brewing space open for good, Andrew tells blogTO that he's hoping to be able to open this August.

In the meantime, you can sample Bickford's brews at Annex Social, Praise Bottle Shop, Bicyclette and Y Not Italian.

