Michelle Yeoh was spotted at yet another Toronto restaurant

Toronto has been a hotbed of starpower over the past week, and it's not cooling down any time soon.

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, who has been in Toronto filming a new Star Trek project, made waves early in the week when she stopped by Kiss My Pans and Roselle.

It seems as though she's still making the most of her time in the city, as she was most recently featured in a selfie taken at Yonge and Wellesley's Lao Lao Bar Wednesday night.

"It was great catching up with you," reads the caption of the post, written by Lao Lao owner Jason Jiang. "Your visits are always so special."

Lao Lao specializes in — you guessed it — Lao cuisine in a fun environment with excellent cocktails, so Michelle's choice of restaurant most definitely has the blogTO stamp of approval.

With Michelle Yeoh popping up everywhere in Toronto and a host of celebrities set to descend on the city for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game, there's no telling who might pop up next and where they'll be. Keep your eyes peeled, Toronto.