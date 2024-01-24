Sports & Play
tate mcrae

People are trolling Tate McRae's ex after NHL All-Star Game headliner announcement

The NHL All-Star Game is set to take over Toronto next weekend, and the latest in a long string of announcements about the event's festivities is here: Calgary-born pop singer Tate McRae will be headlining the second-intermission performance.

McRae, the multi-platinum "Greedy" singer, was also announced as one of four celebrity captains for the game, alongside Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, and Michael Bublé (of sparkling water fame).

While many fans have been flooding to social media to express their excitement for the performance, others have been pointing out a funny coincidence.

The singer was in a relationship with Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger for a few months until the two allegedly split in early 2023.

As if the Blue Jackets ranking last in the Eastern Conference so far this season wasn't enough salt in the wound, Sillinger now has to cope with his wildly successful ex appearing at the NHL All-Star game before he does — and people are letting him have it.

Tate McRae is no stranger to the NHL, having appeared in TikTok promos for the league in late 2023.

The puck drops for the All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena, but there will be a ton of events happening all around the city to celebrate the game starting Thursday, Feb. 1.

The following weekend, on Feb. 11, the Leafs will be hosting a free public practice at Nathan Phillips Square.

Tate McRae's next Toronto performance will take place on July 27 at Budweiser Stage as part of her Think Later tour.

