New Scotiabank Arena social club will feature access to Leafs and Raptors players

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors will get a bit of a different look on their pregame walks next season.

Today, Maple Leaf Sport and Entertainment announced the MNP Pass Social Club as part of a multi-year renovation of Scotiabank Arena, a ground-level members-only club located in the walkout tunnel behind the players' benches with an up-close view of NHL and NBA players as they walk out before and after games.

According to a release, those with access to the club "will be embedded into the action of the game as they get an exclusive, arms-length view of players making their way to the ice or court from their locker room."

The new club is set to replace the previously existing 16 bunker suites on the north side of the arena and is expected to be ready before both teams begin their next regular season in October 2024.

"We'll create a high-energy experience," said Nick Eaves, MLSE's chief venues & operations officer. "We're already out in market selling and we've had great success in terms of getting existing fans and members and new fans and members really interested in that product and that space."

Fans interested in joining the club in a full-season membership can contact a representative via the Scotiabank Arena website. Seats with connection to the club are located in the first 10 rows of the lower bowl of the arena for both Leafs and Raptors games.

The club renovations are part of phase two of the arena's ongoing transformation, branded as the Scotiabank Arena Reimagination, which also includes new LED screens throughout the venue, a redesigned concourse, a second Real Sports apparel retail store and mini walk-in shops through the arena to replace previously existing kiosks.

Additionally, there will be new additions in an attempt to make the arena more inclusive, including an infant feeding room, prayer room, and all-gendered bathrooms.