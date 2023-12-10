Here's what to know about the 2024 NHL All-Star game in Toronto

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is coming to Toronto this February, and festivities will take place over three days.

This year's event marks the ninth time the city will host the NHL All-Star Game, and the first time since 2000. It will also feature a brand new All-Star Thursday, expanding the event, which is usually two days long, to three.

Here's everything you need to know before the puck drops.

Dates + Schedule

The All-Star Tournament festivities will be taking place over three days this year, from Thursday, Feb.1 to Saturday, Feb. 3.

Here is a brief overview of the events schedule for each day:

Tim Horton's NHL All-Star Player Draft

NHL Alumni Keith Magnuson Man of the Year

PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase

Friday, Feb.2

All-Star Skills

Satuday, Feb.3

All-Star Game

What are the events?

With so many events happening over the course of the weekend, it can be hard to decide which to attend and which to skip.

At the All-Star Players Draft, which kicks off at 6pm on Feb.1, captains of each of the four All-Star teams, paired with celebrity captains, will select their team from the pool of 44 NHL players.

The NHL Alumni Keith Magnuson Man of the Year is a ceremony which honours a former NHL player who embodies perseverance, commitment and teamwork in their post-career. This year's ceremony will also include a tribute to the Maple Leafs team of 1967.

The PWHL 3-0n-3 Showcase is a tournament where elite players from the newly formed Professional Womens Hockey League compete in a series of 3-on-3 games.

At All-Star Skills, All-Star players will compete in a series of challenges to show off their skills ahead of the tournament.

Finally, at the All-Star Game, you will see the four teams comprised of NHL legends compete to be crowned 2024's NHL All-Star Champions.

Locations

The tournament and all events centred around the tournament, such as the Tim Horton's NHL All-Star Player Draft, NHL Alumni Man of the Year, PWHL 3-on-3, NHL All-Star Skills and, of course, the All-Star Game will all be taking place at Scotiabank Arena.

Tickets

Tickets for all All-Star weekend events can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for All-Star Thursday are already on sale, and include access to all All-Star Thursday events including the draft, PWHL 3-on-3 and Man of the Year, which will honour the Stanley Cup winning Maple Leafs team of 1967.

Tickets for All-Star Thursday are going for as little as $44 per person, so it'll be a great affordable way to get in on the action.

Ticket packages for the weekend are available, with prices starting at $1799 (for 300-level seats). Packages include access to Saturday's NHL All-Star Skills and Sunday's All-Star game as well as included pre-game food and drink and a Stanley Cup photo-op.

Presale has started on individual tickets for All-Star skills and the All-Star tournament, with prices starting at $273.70 and $462.91, respectively.

For those not willing to shell out a small fortune for the opportunity to see the game live, it will also be broadcast on Sportsnet, as will all All-Star Thursday events.

Other Events

There will be a number of other events happening around the city to keep the excitement going outside of the arena.

The Hyundai Fan Fair will be held between Thursday, Feb.1 and Sunday, Feb.4 in the South Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The fair will feature meet-and-greets with NHL All-Stars, Hall-of-Famers, and mascots; an NHL Skills zone for fans to test their own skills; watch parties; merchandise and collectors sales, and more.

Tickets to the Hyundai Fan Fair and watch parties can be purchased online through Ticketmaster, with prices varying by date and event.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote will also return for All-Star weekend, where fans can vote on 12 players to complete the drafted rosters. Voting begins in January, and will be available at NHL.com/vote or through the NHL app (Apple and Google Play).

To keep up-to-date on news and events happening during All-Star Weekend, you can download the free NHL Fan Access app on Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.