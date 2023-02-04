Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena

The NHL All-Star Game is coming to Toronto.

The National Hockey League and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday that the Toronto Maple Leafs would host the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The skills competition will be held one day prior.

"We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time, and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of League history," Bettman said in a release.

"Toronto fans are among the most knowledgeable and passionate in our game and the city’s rich hockey history dates back to the creation of the sport. What better place to play host to our annual midseason celebration of the best and brightest in the NHL?"

Mitch Marner and Brendan Shanahan discuss the NHL all-star game coming back to Toronto for the ninth times in 2024.



“It’s going to be a little colder than here,” Marner says from South Florida. pic.twitter.com/jEModehOCf — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) February 4, 2023

The Maple Leafs hosted the first ever official NHL All-Star Game in 1947, pitting the defending Stanley Cup champion against a selection of All-Stars from the other five teams.

It will be the first time since 2000 that Toronto has hosted the event. That year, Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin and blueliner Dmitry Yushkevich participated as members of Team World, with goaltender Curtis Joseph representing Team North America.

The Maple Leafs were represented in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game by Mitch Marner. Auston Matthews was also voted in by fans to participate but was unable to do to a knee strain.

The stars are coming to Toronto ⭐️ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 4, 2023

"We are excited and honoured to announce the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto," Maple Leafs president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan said. "We very much look forward to welcoming the game’s biggest stars and treating our fans — and fans from around the world — to a premiere event that showcases all of what Toronto has to offer."

The city last hosted an All-Star event in 2016, when the Toronto Raptors were home to the NBA All-Star Game. The Toronto Blue Jays also hosted the MLB ALl-Star Game at SkyDome in 1991, and Toronto FC played site of the MLA All-Star Game at BMO Field in 2008.