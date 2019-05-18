Sports & Play
Posted 9 hours ago
Fireworks Toronto

The top 5 fireworks stores in Toronto

Posted 9 hours ago
Fireworks stores in Toronto are must-visits come Victoria Day and Canada Day. There's no better way to celebrate these holidays than by lighting up the sky. The variety of fireworks available at these stores can be intimidating, but they are dedicated firework purveyors, so their staff are knowledgeable industry vets.

Here are my picks for the top stores to buy fireworks in Toronto.

Kaboom Fireworks

With seasonal locations all over the GTA, Kaboom is a one-stop shop for fireworks displays, novelty items, and confetti cannons. You can even order online and browse item descriptions before you buy. 

Rocket Fireworks

Fireworks range from fountains, wheels, and roman candles to the best-selling combo finale designed to light up your backyard. For the more faint-of-heart, try their confetti, glow, and handheld sparkler products. They boast locations all over the GTA and an online shop.

Phatboy Fireworks

Their main location that can be found in Rexdale is open year round, but they operate over 50 temporary locations all over Ontario around Victoria Day, Canada Day and New Years. There is hundreds of products to purchase and staff on hand can assist with making your show epic. 

Fireworks Central

This Etobicoke shop is your one-stop shop for all things fireworks. If you're unsure what to get, they offer premade kits and packages of all different size. You can shop both in store and online. 

AirMagic

If you're a serious fireworks enthusiast, then a trip to this retail shop in Etobicoke is in order. During fireworks seasons like Victoria Day and Canada Day, they offer extended hours, and staff are ready to help you build the show of your dreams. 

Lead photo by

Kaboom Fireworks. With files from Alexandra Grigorescu and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

