Here's what's filming in Toronto this spring and summer

Shows and movies that are filming in Toronto this spring and sumemr run the gamut from Netflix favourites to freaky fright fests.

They don't call it Hollywood North for nothing: Toronto is once again home to a number of productions that have either begun shooting already or are set to begin soon, and they carry some serious star power.

Here are some productions you might be able to spot filming in Toronto this spring and summer.

Reacher (Season 3)

Alan Ritchson is back in Toronto filming all the action, stunts and schemes the show is known for. Production was delayed following industry strikes, but has officially kicked back off, and is set to run through mid-July.

Cross (Season 2)

While the first season of this Amazon adaptation of the Alex Cross books by James Patterson, Cross, has yet to air, the production team is already gearing up to start shooting their second season starting April 29.

Maybe the news that they're shooting in the city will become more exciting when audiences are finally able to watch the show, which is expected to drop sometime in the spring or summer.

The Boys (Season 5)

Let's face it: The Boys is reaching Murdoch Mysteries levels of noteriety for always filming in Toronto, but that doesn't make it any less exciting when they are.

Set to start filming on April 8 through August 22, keep your eyes peeled for some seriously foul-mouthed superheroes strolling the city streets this summer.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3)

The most popular mother-daughter duo since Rory and Lorelai are returning to Netflix for a third season, which will be filming in the city starting April 29 and is expected to run until September 2.

Welcome to Derry

After being delayed due to the SAG-ACTRA and WGA strikes in late 2023, production on this prequel series to Stephen King's IT has finally begun in the city, and is expected to run through July 26.

Frankenstein

Excitement for this Guillermo del Toro-directed take on the Mary Shelley classic already began stirring in the city when the cast stopped by Pai for dinner in the winter, and it's only building now that filming has officially begun!

Fear Street: Prom Queen

The latest installation of Netflix's Fear Street series, based on the series of books by R.L. Stine, is set to bring terror to Toronto between March 25 and May 10 this year, giving you plenty of time to catch up on the first three installments before Prom Queen drops.