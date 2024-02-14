Alan Ritchson spotted filming new season of Reacher in Toronto

Filming of the highly acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series, Reacher, is officially underway in Toronto, and eagle-eyed residents have already spotted the show's production trucks and sets throughout the city.

The action crime television show, which is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, stars Alan Ritchson as the lead character, who is a former U.S. Army military policeman.

The distinctive sillouette of Alan Ritchson filming Reacher season 3 in downtown Toronto tonight. @TOFilming_EM @AlanRitchsonCOM pic.twitter.com/bW0R3Tlw1X — Andrew Thomas (@andrewbent) February 9, 2024

In December, Ritchson revealed that filming for the series' third season had begun, and will be based around the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series, Persuader.

In the past few days, fans have spotted the show's crew and Ritchson filming all over the GTA, with the lead actor regularly posting updates to his Instagram.

Ritchson even took to social media to describe filming in the "bitter cold of an uninhabitable Toronto winter," which has made some driving scenes not "so drivey anymore."

On Feb. 8, Ritchson was spotted filming a scene in downtown Toronto around The Esplanade, just east of Church Street. A few days later, fans spotted production trucks parked at Marie Curtis Park in Etobicoke.

Another person said they spotted production trucks around the Kipling and Finch area on Feb. 5.

During the first two seasons of the show, fans spotted several notable Toronto landmarks in the series, including the Lakeview Restaurant, Hotel Le Germain Maple Leaf Square, a TTC subway station, as well as the corner of Yonge and Adelaide.

While the premiere of the show's third season is still likely months away, make sure to keep an eye out for clues about the season's plot as filming commences in and around Toronto.