Toronto was used as the backdrop of new Amazon Prime TV series

Toronto is known for being a backdrop for various movies and TV series including The Handmaid's Tale, Suicide Squad, and the newest season of The Bachelor.

Another show can be added to the growing list because Toronto was just used as the backdrop of a new Amazon Prime Video series.

Reacher is based on the books with the same title by Lee Child and follows a veteran military police investigator who was falsely accused of murder. Jack Reacher tries to navigate his new civilian life all while helping the police solve murders.

1/2 Action on the set of #Reacher 🎬 which is filming on Toronto Street. Toronto stands in for New York City. 🇺🇲🗽 @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/9PyR5QEysd — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) June 28, 2021

Filming took place from April to July of 2021 with Toronto being transformed to look like Atlanta. Port Perry was also used as a filming location when filming scenes for the rural town of Margrave.

Came across the set of #Reacher the series.🎬 Not with Tom Cruise, though. Location is Adelaide and Yonge in Toronto. Were filming 🎥 in Ching Lane, an alley. Curious to see an Atlanta taxi 🇺🇸 especially since lots of filming takes place in Georgia.🍑 @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/1YbuMeQwWc — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) June 16, 2021

The series premiered on Feb. 4 on Amazon Prime and viewers were quick to spot several filming locations around Toronto.

me when I recognize a Toronto location on Reacher pic.twitter.com/NAOSWoutz6 — alex 🎄 (@OhhMissAlex) February 7, 2022

Some locations spotted in the series included The Lakeview Restaurant, Hotel Le Germain Maple Leaf Square, and the corner of Yonge and Adelaide.

Can’t believe we didn’t end up as extras in Reacher. The more I watch I see scenes from all around our neighbourhood, including Toronto’s Lakeview diner. — Linwood Barclay (@linwood_barclay) February 7, 2022

Others have also pointed out that the series included a TTC subway station.

The first season of "Reacher" on Amazon Prime misidentifies Toronto as Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/tgVg3jTAbH — Roy Schulze (@thbthttt) February 9, 2022

Someone even pointed out that they filmed at one of the GO Station parking lots.

Thought the whole #ReacherOnPrime was filmed in Georgia until saw the GO sign in in E04 and figured it is filmed in Toronto! Next time hire me to find these loopholes for you😂#Reacher @LeeChildReacher pic.twitter.com/gESd2iOtUk — Mihir Shah (@mihirhshah88) February 6, 2022

The first season of Reacher is available to be streamed now on Amazon Prime Video. Try to see if you can spot any other Toronto locations in the series.