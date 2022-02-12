Film
reacher amazon prime video

Toronto was used as the backdrop of new Amazon Prime TV series

Toronto is known for being a backdrop for various movies and TV series including The Handmaid's Tale, Suicide Squad, and the newest season of The Bachelor.

Another show can be added to the growing list because Toronto was just used as the backdrop of a new Amazon Prime Video series.

Reacher is based on the books with the same title by Lee Child and follows a veteran military police investigator who was falsely accused of murder. Jack Reacher tries to navigate his new civilian life all while helping the police solve murders.

Filming took place from April to July of 2021 with Toronto being transformed to look like Atlanta. Port Perry was also used as a filming location when filming scenes for the rural town of Margrave.

The series premiered on Feb. 4 on Amazon Prime and viewers were quick to spot several filming locations around Toronto.

Some locations spotted in the series included The Lakeview Restaurant, Hotel Le Germain Maple Leaf Square, and the corner of Yonge and Adelaide.

Others have also pointed out that the series included a TTC subway station.

Someone even pointed out that they filmed at one of the GO Station parking lots.

The first season of Reacher is available to be streamed now on Amazon Prime Video. Try to see if you can spot any other Toronto locations in the series.

