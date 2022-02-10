The Handmaid's Tale is filming in Ontario again

Praise be! The cast and crew of The Handmaid's Tale have returned to Ontario, and that means filming for Season 5 of the critically-acclaimed series is officially underway.

According to a filming notice on The City of Brantford website, a production with the code name Ruby Road — which has been revealed to be The Handmaid's Tale — will be occupying the facility and parking lot at 399 Wayne Gretzky Parkway to prep, film and wrap between Feb. 3 and March 16, 2022.

The notice says the production will also be conducting additional filming activities in early March in and around Victoria Park as well as a private establishment located at 440 Paris Rd. And if previous seasons are any indication, the handmaids will also be making appearances in Toronto and other parts of the GTA in the coming months.

In celebration of the return of the series, some cast members have taken to social media to share behind-the-scenes footage from the set.

Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita, shared a BTS clip on her Instagram profile earlier this week.

"Coming to life," she wrote. "#season5."

O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke, also shared a cute BTS shot in celebration of the new season.

"Guess where I am… #2022 THT5" he wrote.

While there's no word on when Season 5 will air, Ontario Creates indicates that the residents of Gilead will be filming in and around Toronto until July.