Film
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
the handmaids tale

Cast of The Handmaid's Tale filming in Brampton

Blessed be the fruit, Toronto.

The handmaids of Gilead have been hard at work filming the fourth season of the beloved Hulu series in Ontario over the past few months, and it seems their latest backdrop is a community centre in Brampton. 

According to the Toronto Filming Twitter account, the cast and crew of The Handmaid's Tale have set up a base camp at Gore Meadows Community Centre in Brampton as of Thursday following a shoot in another part of the province earlier this week.

It was reported Monday that a three-day shoot was taking place from Feb. 8 to 10, somewhere along Highway 7, though an official location has yet to be confirmed. 

Still, videos and photos posted to social media show production vehicles lined up along a quiet, snowy street. Handmaids dressed in red were also reportedly spotted on set. 

Star of the series Elisabeth Moss also shared a selfie of herself on set in her Instagram stories earlier this week, and she appeared to be flaunting a brand new short hairstyle. 

The show's makeup artist, Burton Leblanc, has also shared several sneak peeks of production on his Instagram stories in recent days, including a shot of the hair and makeup truck. 

Last week, he also shared a photo of the iconic handmaid costumes.

According to a recent interview with series creator Bruce Miller, the upcoming season is set to be the most exciting yet, with June potentially involved in a war between Gilead and Canada over the missing children. 

"It couldn't be more different [from other seasons]," he said. "The biggest thing I can tell you is: don't try to guess, because it really is the season."

Elisabeth Moss

