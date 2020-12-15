Film
handmaid tale

Stars of The Handmaid's Tale spotted while filming in Hamilton

The cast of the beloved Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale is currently in Ontario shooting the show's fourth season, and photos and videos have emerged over the past few days showing the actors filming in Hamilton's Durand Park.

Earlier this week, The Handmaid's Tale Daily Twitter account posted photos of the set-up in Durand Park in preparation for shooting there, which began on Monday. 

And while it wasn't initially clear what kind of scene they were preparing to shoot, additional close-up photos of Moss and co-star O. T. Fagbenle indicate that the scene is likely a flashback from June and Luke's life before Gilead. 

Additional photos of the two actors show them talking and laughing on a doorstep while wearing modern-day winter clothes. 

Another video shared on Twitter last week meanwhile shows some kind of explosion, which isn't too shocking considering the direction in which this series is currently headed.

Moss also posted an adorable selfie of herself and fellow actor Samira Wiley on Instagram while on set this week. 

Earlier this month, it was revealed that season four of The Handmaid's Tale would be premiering in 2021, and the show was also renewed for a fifth season. 

In a video shared with fans, stars of the series including Moss, Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella and more expressed their excitement about the upcoming season as well as the news of the renewal. 

In the video, Moss calls it her "privilege and honour to tell this story," and the actors collectively thank all the fans who've supported the series over the years.

