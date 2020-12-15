Stars of The Handmaid's Tale spotted while filming in Hamilton

The cast of the beloved Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale is currently in Ontario shooting the show's fourth season, and photos and videos have emerged over the past few days showing the actors filming in Hamilton's Durand Park.

Earlier this week, The Handmaid's Tale Daily Twitter account posted photos of the set-up in Durand Park in preparation for shooting there, which began on Monday.

Filming Update!#TheHandmaidsTale is getting ready for filming on Monday & Tuesday at Durand Park in Hamilton, Ontario. 🤫🎥🎬 https://t.co/7hqy4szuiW — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) December 14, 2020

And while it wasn't initially clear what kind of scene they were preparing to shoot, additional close-up photos of Moss and co-star O. T. Fagbenle indicate that the scene is likely a flashback from June and Luke's life before Gilead.

New photos of Elisabeth Moss and OT Fagbenle on set! ❤️🎥👁 pic.twitter.com/6MJOyYd9p0 — THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) December 15, 2020

Additional photos of the two actors show them talking and laughing on a doorstep while wearing modern-day winter clothes.

More photos of Lizzie and OT filming a flashback scene. ❤️👁🎥 pic.twitter.com/bV4Jwju56A — THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) December 15, 2020

Another video shared on Twitter last week meanwhile shows some kind of explosion, which isn't too shocking considering the direction in which this series is currently headed.

Filming Update! *#Spoiler*

The next season of #HandmaidsTale will be explosive. Check out this behind the scenes video featuring #ElisabethMoss. 🤫🎥🎬@handmaidsdaily https://t.co/zemi86nQcW — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) December 12, 2020

Moss also posted an adorable selfie of herself and fellow actor Samira Wiley on Instagram while on set this week.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that season four of The Handmaid's Tale would be premiering in 2021, and the show was also renewed for a fifth season.

In a video shared with fans, stars of the series including Moss, Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella and more expressed their excitement about the upcoming season as well as the news of the renewal.

✨The cast has a special message for you ✨

Season 4 returns in 2021 …oh and praise be, we’ve also been renewed for Season 5! #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/B8GauXz5yf — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) December 10, 2020

In the video, Moss calls it her "privilege and honour to tell this story," and the actors collectively thank all the fans who've supported the series over the years.