Film
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
the handmaids tale season 4

Photos and videos show stars of The Handmaid's Tale filming in Toronto

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The beloved stars of The Handmaid's Tale have been spotted all over the GTA in recent months and, as work on the fourth season nears completion, newly-emerged photos and videos give viewers a sneak peak into the next installment of the dystopian series.

According to the Handmaid's Tale Daily Twitter account, which keeps tabs on all of the show's filming activity throughout the GTA, cast and crew members were spotted shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on William Street yesterday. 

Photos and videos from the day show handmaids walking down the street en masse while wearing their signature red cloaks, and some pictures even show several of the series' main characters in action. 

Actors Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Bradley Whitford can be seen in footage captured by onlookers over the past few days, both from Wednesday's shoot in Toronto as well as scenes shot in Hamilton on the previous day.

Handmaid's Tale daily reports that the series took over Hutch's on the Beach in Hamilton for a shoot on Tuesday. 

Photos from the day also show production vehicles lined up along the waterfront.

The City of Toronto announced earlier this week that City Hall and Nathan Phillips Square would be partially closing on the evenings of March 4 and 5 as well as from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 6 to make way for filming of an unnamed production.

The Handmaid's Tale has filmed at both of these locations previously, so there's a good chance City Hall will once again be turning into a dystopian Gilead building or the location of a public execution.

But while it hasn't yet been confirmed that the spaces are shutting down for The Handmaid's Tale specifically, don't be surprised if you spot some eerie scenes featuring women in red while on your daily walk in downtown Toronto in the coming days.

Lead photo by

THT Daily

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Umbrella Academy is filming season 3 in Toronto

Photos and videos show stars of The Handmaid's Tale filming in Toronto

The new Silence of the Lambs spinoff show Clarice has been spotted filming all over Toronto

Bachelor in Paradise is coming to Canada and you can apply to be on the show

Director of DC Titans shares haunting photos from inside old Toronto power plant

Degrassi stars pay tribute to Jahmil French following the Toronto actor's death at age 29

Someone just found Catherine O'Hara's 1969 yearbook photo and it's adorable

People in Toronto are gushing with pride over Schitt's Creek's Golden Globe wins