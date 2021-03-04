Photos and videos show stars of The Handmaid's Tale filming in Toronto

The beloved stars of The Handmaid's Tale have been spotted all over the GTA in recent months and, as work on the fourth season nears completion, newly-emerged photos and videos give viewers a sneak peak into the next installment of the dystopian series.

Filming update from yesterday.

Our ladies in red. ❤️🔴#TheHandmaidsTale



*video not by me* 🎬🎥👁 pic.twitter.com/O9zNwDAWPv — THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 4, 2021

According to the Handmaid's Tale Daily Twitter account, which keeps tabs on all of the show's filming activity throughout the GTA, cast and crew members were spotted shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on William Street yesterday.

More Handmaids on set today!

Blessed be the fruit. ❤️🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/P24UI6YE0Y — THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 4, 2021

Photos and videos from the day show handmaids walking down the street en masse while wearing their signature red cloaks, and some pictures even show several of the series' main characters in action.

Alexis Bledel spotted on set today!

This is likely a flashback of some sort. 🔙🎬🎥 pic.twitter.com/5ZiOa8ZeG6 — THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 3, 2021

Actors Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Bradley Whitford can be seen in footage captured by onlookers over the past few days, both from Wednesday's shoot in Toronto as well as scenes shot in Hamilton on the previous day.

Another interesting photo from filming today. Do we think Lizzie is producing or is she in costume as June?! #TheHandmaidsTale@TOFilming_EM 🎬🎥🤫👁 pic.twitter.com/A4oq7hVJR9 — THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 3, 2021

Handmaid's Tale daily reports that the series took over Hutch's on the Beach in Hamilton for a shoot on Tuesday.

Bradley Whitford spotted on set at the Beach yesterday. 👁🎬🎥

I love him! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2rxkY3qFni — THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 3, 2021

Photos from the day also show production vehicles lined up along the waterfront.

More photos of production at the Beach today. 🎬🎥👁#TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/Ta2dleWvXX — THT Daily (@handmaidsdaily) March 2, 2021

The City of Toronto announced earlier this week that City Hall and Nathan Phillips Square would be partially closing on the evenings of March 4 and 5 as well as from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 6 to make way for filming of an unnamed production.

The Handmaid's Tale has filmed at both of these locations previously, so there's a good chance City Hall will once again be turning into a dystopian Gilead building or the location of a public execution.

But while it hasn't yet been confirmed that the spaces are shutting down for The Handmaid's Tale specifically, don't be surprised if you spot some eerie scenes featuring women in red while on your daily walk in downtown Toronto in the coming days.