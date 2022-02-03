The Bachelor is coming to Toronto for the first time ever on next week's episode

Toronto-based fans of ABC's long-running reality series The Bachelor are in for a treat, according to city tourism officials, when the show's next episode airs on Monday, February 7.

"Destination Toronto, in partnership with Destination Canada are proud participants in an upcoming episode of ABC's The Bachelor," reads a news release issued Thursday.

"The episode will feature the diverse and dynamic city of Toronto, Canada as home for the week for the newest Bachelor, Clayton Echard and the remaining women vying for his heart."

Echard, who failed to seal the deal with Michelle Young on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, stars in Season 26 of The Bachelor as the titular "single and eligible" guy who must date like, 30 chicks at the same time for a few months in an effort to find his soul mate (?).

He'll reportedly be travelling to The 6ix on Episode 5 with some ladies for a group date, a one-on-one helicopter date, and a two-on-one "river cruise date."

A trailer from Hulu shows off plenty of red brick and cobblestone, which leads me to believe the gang will spend at least some of their time in the Distillery District.

Week 5 of #TheBachelor takes us from Houston to Toronto where we'll be seeing a classic Bachelor 2-on-1 and enough information to know when Shanae is headed home... if ever. Check it out in the latest preview breakdown for episode 5 now up on YouTube:https://t.co/VaFFoCRhfd — Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) February 2, 2022

Early program listings show that comedian Russell Peters will also appear on the program during Episode 5 for some sort of "roast" activity that sounds like it will surely produce some of the tears that fans and producers hunger for.

"Clayton learns the cause of the palpable tension in the house is really one woman," reads the unaired episode's description, per Rotten Tomatoes. "Those on a group date take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters."

Everything I know about The Bachelor I learned from Burning Love, a genuinely hilarious reality dating show spoof starring Ken Marino, so I can't tell you how many roses are left or what a two-on-one date means in the context of "bachelor nation" — all I know is that Toronto will be featured in Episode 5 at one point.

Tourism boards for both Canada and Toronto seem stoked, though, which suggests that our fine city dazzles on the hit ABC program.

"We are excited to welcome The Bachelor to Toronto for the very first time," said Scott Beck, CEO of Destination Toronto, in a release.

"This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the diverse experiences across our dynamic city to the passionate fans of Bachelor nation, especially as we anticipate welcoming many of them to Toronto in the very near future!"