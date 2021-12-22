45 restaurants open on Christmas Day 2021 in Toronto

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2021 go beyond your favourite latenight diners and Chinese food restaurants. Whether you're craving a something fancy or something more casual, there are plenty of spots to dine-in or grab takeout from.

Here's a round-up of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto this year.

The 24-hour restaurant by Yonge & Bloor will be open to dish out their regular menu of great eats along with their famous Christmas turkey dinners.

This Indian restaurant in the Entertainment District will be open for the duration of the day from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Moss Park restaurant with a menu of Indian-meets-Western eats will be open for takeout during the day and for dine-in starting at 5 p.m.

The Etobicoke gastropub will be serving up a shortened menu from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Their Queen, Danforth and Dundas locations will all remain open for business come December 25. Grab a burger from 11 a.m. on.

All four locations of this popular Israeli brunch spot will be open for business on Christmas Day. They'll be serving up their menu of shakshuka, farmers breakfasts, and tasty pastries from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Locations of this Korean-style corn dog chain will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. come Christmas Day.

The Chinese food restaurant boasts many locations across the city and lucky for you they'll all be open December 25.

Toronto's spot for Korean eats, soju, and K-pop on blast will open at both their North York and Wellesley locations from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Get your fill of dim sum in Chinatown starting as early as 9 a.m. Fill up on deep fried shrimp rolls, sui mai and much more.

Chinese barbecue at this Scarborough takeout joint will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Make your way to Scarborough for some of the most satisfying Asian fusion food around. The restaurant will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant bar in Toronto's Entertainment District will be open for business from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Takeout and delivery will be available until midnight.

Both their College and Victoria locations will be open for business starting at 7 a.m. Load up on all your favourite diner staples.

Get your fried chicken on starting at 3 p.m. at this popular Korean fried chicken joint in the Annex.

This restaurant on Ossington is home to some of the best pho in the city. Piping hot bowls will be available from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.

After a devastating fire shuttered the restaurant just a few weeks ago the Chinese food spot in Little Toyko will be back in action for takeout on December 25.

Chinatown is bustling with establishments open on Christmas Day including this one on Dundas.

The restaurant located inside the Park Hyatt will be serving up holiday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a pre fixe four course dinner starting at 5 p.m.

Indulge in Pakistani and Indian cuisine at this restaurant on Finch West. They are remaining open for their regular hours of noon to 11 p.m.

This Chinatown restaurant serves up some of the best wonton soup in the city and you'll be able to grab some from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The fried chicken spot in with multiple Toronto locations will be operating from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Metropolitan Hotel's Chinese restaurant will be open to serve from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The popular diner on Dundas West won't be closing its doors for the holidays. Feel free to grab some eats between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The swanky restaurant inside the St. Regis will be open for breakfast, brunch and dinner on December 25.

The restaurant for Taiwanese cuisine has locations in downtown Toronto, Markham and Scarborough and all three will be open for business on Christmas Day for regular hours.

The Indian restaurant sitting in the unofficial restaurant row at Shops at Don Mills will be keeping their doors open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This restaurant on Wilson Ave. in North York does Turkish breakfasts as well as kebabs and mezze. You'll be able to get your hands on some from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This restaurant will be just one of many open in Chinatown on Christmas Day. They open for the day at 11 a.m.

Locations of this restaurant will be open for regular hours making it a reliable choice for Korean eats on the holiday.

Take your Christmas up a notch with the high level burgers coming out of this Kensington Market joint. The restaurnt is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Get a taste for authentic Greek pastries when you visit this spot on Pape Avenue. They'll be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. this North York restaurant on Park Home will be dishing out aburi and flame-seared sushi.

Steamed buns, dumplings, spring rolls and more are all on the menu Christmas Day at this dim sum restaurant in Chinatown. They'll be open for their regular hours.

The Chinatown restaurant is dishing out dim sum 365 days a year.

Craving sushi this Christmas? This Queen West joint will be open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Pad Thai, pad kraprow and pla pae sa are just some of the Thai dishes available for lunch and dinner at this restaurant on Church. They'll be open from noon until 11 p.m.

The Turkish bakery and cafe on King West will be staying open come the holidays. Visit on December 25 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both locations of this epic burger joint will be open come Christmas Day. Head over between 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The popular Chinatown restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. on to help you satisfy all your Chinese food cravings.

Tucked away in a plaza at Bathurst and Steeles is where you'll find this tasty Chinese food restaurant. Order up their crispy ginger chicken on come Christmas Day.

If you're trying to hunt down a tasty burger come December 25 head on over to any one of the locations of this Halal burger chain. They open at 11 a.m.

From 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. this restaurant found in Little India will be churning out giant dosa filled with a spiced potato stuffing, chana bhatura, and much more.

The regular menu of eggs, omelettes, sandwiches and fish dinners will be available at this Jewish restaurant in North York between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Annex spot will be serving up shawarma, saj wraps, kebabs, salads and dip.