Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
45 restaurants open on Christmas Day 2021 in Toronto

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2021 go beyond your favourite latenight diners and Chinese food restaurants. Whether you're craving a something fancy or something more casual, there are plenty of spots to dine-in or grab takeout from.

Here's a round-up of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto this year.

7 West

The 24-hour restaurant by Yonge & Bloor will be open to dish out their regular menu of great eats along with their famous Christmas turkey dinners.

Aanch

This Indian restaurant in the Entertainment District will be open for the duration of the day from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Adda Bistro

The Moss Park restaurant with a menu of Indian-meets-Western eats will be open for takeout during the day and for dine-in starting at 5 p.m.

Bramble Gastropub

The Etobicoke gastropub will be serving up a shortened menu from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Bullger

Their Queen, Danforth and Dundas locations will all remain open for business come December 25. Grab a burger from 11 a.m. on.

Burgers and fries at The Bullger are a delicious way to spend the holiday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Cafe Landwer on University

All four locations of this popular Israeli brunch spot will be open for business on Christmas Day. They'll be serving up their menu of shakshuka, farmers breakfasts, and tasty pastries from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chung Chun Rice Dog

Locations of this Korean-style corn dog chain will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. come Christmas Day.

Congee Queen

The Chinese food restaurant boasts many locations across the city and lucky for you they'll all be open December 25.

Dakgogi on Wellesley

Toronto's spot for Korean eats, soju, and K-pop on blast will open at both their North York and Wellesley locations from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dim Sum King

Get your fill of dim sum in Chinatown starting as early as 9 a.m. Fill up on deep fried shrimp rolls, sui mai and much more.

East Court & Mike's BBQ

Chinese barbecue at this Scarborough takeout joint will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The roasted duck at East Court & Mike's BBQ is a must-try. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Fat Ninja Bite

Make your way to Scarborough for some of the most satisfying Asian fusion food around. The restaurant will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fox on John

The restaurant bar in Toronto's Entertainment District will be open for business from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Takeout and delivery will be available until midnight.

Fran's Restaurant

Both their College and Victoria locations will be open for business starting at 7 a.m. Load up on all your favourite diner staples.

The Fry

Get your fried chicken on starting at 3 p.m. at this popular Korean fried chicken joint in the Annex.

Golden Turtle

This restaurant on Ossington is home to some of the best pho in the city. Piping hot bowls will be available from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant

After a devastating fire shuttered the restaurant just a few weeks ago the Chinese food spot in Little Toyko will be back in action for takeout on December 25.

House of Gourmet

Chinatown is bustling with establishments open on Christmas Day including this one on Dundas. 

Can't wrong with Chinese food from House of Gourmet on Christmas Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Joni Restaurant

The restaurant located inside the Park Hyatt will be serving up holiday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a pre fixe four course dinner starting at 5 p.m. 

Karahi Point

Indulge in Pakistani and Indian cuisine at this restaurant on Finch West. They are remaining open for their regular hours of noon to 11 p.m.

King's Noodle House

This Chinatown restaurant serves up some of the best wonton soup in the city and you'll be able to grab some from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Knockout Chicken

The fried chicken spot in with multiple Toronto locations will be operating from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Lai Wah Heen

The Metropolitan Hotel's Chinese restaurant will be open to serve from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lakeview Restaurant

The popular diner on Dundas West won't be closing its doors for the holidays. Feel free to grab some eats between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Lakeview is the spot for breakfast on December 25. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Louix Louis

The swanky restaurant inside the St. Regis will be open for breakfast, brunch and dinner on December 25.

Mabu Generation Downtown

The restaurant for Taiwanese cuisine has locations in downtown Toronto, Markham and Scarborough and all three will be open for business on Christmas Day for regular hours.

Mantra

The Indian restaurant sitting in the unofficial restaurant row at Shops at Don Mills will be keeping their doors open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meat Point

This restaurant on Wilson Ave. in North York does Turkish breakfasts as well as kebabs and mezze. You'll be able to get your hands on some from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Make December 25 a meat filled affair with Meat Point. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

New Sky Restaurant

This restaurant will be just one of many open in Chinatown on Christmas Day. They open for the day at 11 a.m.

Owl of Minerva Yonge St.

Locations of this restaurant will be open for regular hours making it a reliable choice for Korean eats on the holiday.

Ozzy's Burgers

Take your Christmas up a notch with the high level burgers coming out of this Kensington Market joint. The restaurnt is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phyllo Cafe

Get a taste for authentic Greek pastries when you visit this spot on Pape Avenue. They'll be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Project: Fish

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. this North York restaurant on Park Home will be dishing out aburi and flame-seared sushi.

Rol San

Steamed buns, dumplings, spring rolls and more are all on the menu Christmas Day at this dim sum restaurant in Chinatown. They'll be open for their regular hours.

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine

The Chinatown restaurant is dishing out dim sum 365 days a year.

Saku Sushi

Craving sushi this Christmas? This Queen West joint will be open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Si Lom

Pad Thai, pad kraprow and pla pae sa are just some of the Thai dishes available for lunch and dinner at this restaurant on Church. They'll be open from noon until 11 p.m.

Simit & Chai

The Turkish bakery and cafe on King West will be staying open come the holidays. Visit on December 25 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Start your morning off at Simit & Chai. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Slayer Burger

Both locations of this epic burger joint will be open come Christmas Day. Head over between 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Swatow

The popular Chinatown restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. on to help you satisfy all your Chinese food cravings.

Szechuan Gourmet

Tucked away in a plaza at Bathurst and Steeles is where you'll find this tasty Chinese food restaurant. Order up their crispy ginger chicken on come Christmas Day.

Top Gun Burgers

If you're trying to hunt down a tasty burger come December 25 head on over to any one of the locations of this Halal burger chain. They open at 11 a.m.

You'll need two hands to devour the burgers at Top Gun. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Udupi Palace

From 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. this restaurant found in Little India will be churning out giant dosa filled with a spiced potato stuffing, chana bhatura, and much more.

United Bakers Dairy Restaurant

The regular menu of eggs, omelettes, sandwiches and fish dinners will be available at this Jewish restaurant in North York between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Zaad

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Annex spot will be serving up shawarma, saj wraps, kebabs, salads and dip.

Restaurant hours at these Toronto establishments are subject to change. It's best to call ahead to confirm before heading out.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Golden Turtle

